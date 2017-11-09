autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Opel And Vauxhall Confirmed To Use Groupe PSA Platforms From 2024

9 Nov 2017, 12:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
After 88 years of European presence, General Motors will leave the Old Continent for good in 2024. That’s when Opel and Vauxhall, sold to Groupe PSA for €2.2 million in 2017, will switch to the French automaker’s platforms, technologies, and plants. The reasoning behind changing Opel and Vauxhall from their old ways? Return to profitability.
39 photos
2018 Opel Insignia 2.0 BiTurbo2018 Opel Insignia 2.0 BiTurbo2018 Opel Insignia 2.0 BiTurbo2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport
To understand how bad the two automakers are in the profitability department, the European division of General Motors has been losing money with Opel and Vauxhall since 2000. Every single year since the turn of the millennium. With the help of Groupe PSA, streamlining Opel’s and Vauxhall’s operations will result in positive operational free cash flow by the end of the decade. But wait, there’s more about the “PACE!” plan!

According to a joint statement, the “CMP and EMP2 will be localized in all Opel/Vauxhall plants.” To the point, the manufacturing plant in Eisenach will usher in an EMP2-based SUV in 2019. Russelsheim will welcome an “EMP2-based D-segment vehicle” too. The bottom line is, Groupe PSA will reduce the platforms used by Opel and Vauxhall from 9 to 2 by the year 2024. In addition to these synergies, the future is electric.

PSA confirmed that its push for electrification includes Opel and Vauxhall, starting with the Grandland X PHEV. Every model within the group will benefit from full and/or partial electrification by 2024, with Opel and Vauxhall projected to have four such models by 2020. The next-generation Corsa F, for example, is confirmed to get an all-electric variant.

Last, but certainly not least, PSA claims Opel is on the prowl. By 2022, the German automaker will enter 20 previously untapped export markets. Exploring global export opportunities is one of the keys to bring the struggling brand back to profitability, and PSA wants to make sure that’ll happen by fostering growth with the help of light commercial vehicles.

“PACE! will unleash our full potential. This plan is paramount for the company, to protect our employees against headwinds and turn Opel/Vauxhall into a sustainable, profitable, electrified, and global company,” declared Michael Lohscheller, chief executive officer of Opel.

groupe PSA General Motors Opel Vauxhall Europe industry EV
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
OPEL models:
OPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumOPEL Crossland XOPEL Crossland X CrossoverOPEL ComboOPEL Combo Large MPVAll OPEL models  