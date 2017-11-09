Opel And Vauxhall Confirmed To Use Groupe PSA Platforms From 2024

To understand how bad the two automakers are in the profitability department, the European division of General Motors has been losing money with Opel and Vauxhall
since 2000. Every single year since the turn of the millennium. With the help of Groupe PSA, streamlining Opel’s and Vauxhall’s operations will result in positive operational free cash flow by the end of the decade. But wait, there’s more about the “PACE!”
plan!
According to a joint statement, the “CMP and EMP2 will be localized in all Opel/Vauxhall plants.”
To the point, the manufacturing plant in Eisenach will usher in an EMP2
-based SUV
in 2019. Russelsheim will welcome an “EMP2-based D-segment vehicle”
too. The bottom line is, Groupe PSA will reduce the platforms used by Opel and Vauxhall from 9 to 2 by the year 2024. In addition to these synergies, the future is electric.
PSA confirmed that its push for electrification includes Opel and Vauxhall, starting with the Grandland X PHEV. Every model within the group will benefit from full and/or partial electrification by 2024, with Opel and Vauxhall projected to have four such models by 2020. The next-generation Corsa F
, for example, is confirmed to get an all-electric variant.
Last, but certainly not least, PSA
claims Opel is on the prowl. By 2022, the German automaker will enter 20 previously untapped export markets. Exploring global export opportunities is one of the keys to bring the struggling brand back to profitability, and PSA wants to make sure that’ll happen by fostering growth with the help of light commercial vehicles.
“PACE! will unleash our full potential. This plan is paramount for the company, to protect our employees against headwinds and turn Opel/Vauxhall into a sustainable, profitable, electrified, and global company,”
declared Michael Lohscheller, chief executive officer of Opel
.