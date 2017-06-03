autoevolution

2019 Opel Corsa F Will Use Peugeot Engines

 
3 Jun 2017, 12:14 UTC ·
by
Opel put Peugeot engines in the Crossland X even before being bought. So we're not surprised that the next generation Corsa will switch entirely to French 3- and 4-bangers.
This is the latest rendering of the Corsa F, presented by Auto Bild as a YouTube video. The essence of what they are saying is that the body and interior will still be made by Opel while the muscle will come from PSA.

Despite being based on a ancient platform and sharing most body parts with its predecessor, the current Corsa E model remains one of the Top 10 best-selling cars in Europe. So a lot is riding on this next generation.

Probably the best Opel engine right now is a 1-liter turbo that's fitted to the Corsa E and should stick around. Everything else should go. The mill to watch out for is Peugeot's new 1.5-liter BlueHDI, rocking anywhere from 90 to 130 PS. The French probably have the cleanest small diesel in the world right now.

Opel gearboxes have never been that great, and PSA ownership could finally give the Corsa supermini a decent automatic, the Aisin 6-speed. A substantial weight loss is expected, as is increased torsional rigidity and a trunk with over 300 liters of space.

The last time we saw the all-new Corsa was in March 2017, when it was undergoing winter testing. The 5-door body seemed bigger and more mature design was peaking through the camouflage. That's why we think this Astra-derived rendering made by the Germans is spot-on.

Inside, the infotainment screen will sit higher on the dash. Various bits will be shared with the Astra too, like the steering wheel. LED headlight technology has already been seen on some prototypes. A new VW Polo will set the bar later this summer, giving the Corsa plenty of time to retaliate. Digitization and connectivity will be areas of interest, and Peugeot's 12.3-inch i-Cockpit would serve the Corsa well as a premium option.

