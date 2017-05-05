2017 SEAT Ibiza Starts From GBP 13,130 In The UK

£13,130. Let that number sink in for a second. Now picture this: It represents £10 more than the outgoing model, so kudos to SEAT for hitting the nail on the head with the 2017 Ibiza’s price.





More info on the After the configurator for Germany went online a little over a month ago, the 2017 Ibiza now prepares to arrive at UK dealers. British customers will get their first glimpse of the new supermini on July 21, and the order books are open as of now.The price mentioned earlier applies to the entry-level S model, which packs air conditioning, Bluetooth audio streaming, a 5.0-inch monochrome touchscreen, electric front windows, and 15-inch steelies with plastic covers. Engine-wise, the least exciting Ibiza of them all makes do with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder with 75 PS (74 bhp) to its name, which is matched to a good ol’ manual.Four more trim levels are available for the UK market, starting with the SE (£14,000) and continuing with the SE Technology (£14,660), FR (£16,015), and Xcellence (£16,715). Available exclusively as a five-door hatchback, the all-new Ibiza can be had with no less than four engines. Neither is a diesel, though.Other than the naturally aspirated MPI that comes standard on the S, customers can choose between two turbocharged takes on the 1.0-liter mill, developing 95 and 115 PS ( 94 to 113 bhp), respectively. Then there’s the cream of the crop: the all-new 1.5 TSI Evo that prides itself on 150 PS (148 bhp). In LHD European markets, a fuel-efficient 1.6is also available. And of course, select powerplant options can be had with a DSG transmission.“Ibiza is an iconic model for SEAT , a best-seller that’s been at the heart of our lineup for more than 30 years,” said Richard Harrison, the direct of the Spanish automaker’s British arm. “With that kind of heritage, you can be sure the new model will be a benchmark car, taking SEAT quality, design, engineering and technology to an even higher level.”More info on the 2017 Ibiza for the UK is available in the following PDF.

Download attachment: 2017 SEAT Ibiza (UK model) brochure (PDF)