SEAT Invests 900 Million Euros To Make New Ibiza And Arona, Its Baby Crossover

SEAT
has announced a 900 million euro ($965 million) investment in its Spanish facilities and R&D to enable the creation of the Ibiza and its SUV brother, the Arona
.
The Iberian carmaker took advantage of the visit made by the Catalonia’s government President, Carles Puigdemont, to announce the decision.
The tour was scheduled to observe the start of production for the new Ibiza, and the sum is part of a larger plan that focuses on the Spanish branch of the Volkswagen Group.
While the new B-segment hatchback entered production this week, its crossover brother, the Arona
, is scheduled to start its manufacturing phase in the second half of this year.
Both will be made on Line 1 in the Martorell facility, which is SEAT’s core factory. The Ibiza
and Arona are built on the MQB A0 platform, which enables a high level of flexibility in design and production.
According to the automaker, the same plant makes the greatest number of vehicles in the country, which is something impressive if you consider that several other brands have similar factories in the country.
Renault, Ford, and Opel are among the competing automakers with facilities in Spain
. The Volkswagen Group also made Audi Q3 at the establishment in Martorell, and the A1 is scheduled to share the line with the Arona and its sibling.
SEAT’s first Ibiza was launched in 1984, and the nameplate has 5.3 million sales behind it. The model is the best-selling product of the brand, and the first units of the new generation will reach showrooms this June. Its launch coincides with the amplest product offensive planned by SEAT.
The German conglomerate
has decided to invest 3.3 billion euros in SEAT over the course of four years, and the recently allocated sum is part of that program. The Catalan Government’s leader has thanked the company for its commitment to the area and the continued effort to strengthen the brand.