BBR Takes The Mazda MX-5 (ND) To 248 HP With Stage 1 Turbo Upgrade

The fourth generation of the Mazda MX-5 Miata does slow-car-fast arguably better than anything else on the market today. But as it’s often the case with car guys, some people want more get-up-and-go from the freely aspirated 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G.
This is where the aftermarket steps in with a varied selection of enhancements. The most extreme example comes from Flyin’ Miata, which swaps the inline-four with a 525-horsepower V8. A more down-to-earth course of action is a small supercharger such as the one from Edelbrock
.
Over in the United Kingdom, however, most MX-5 owners rely on tuning specialist BBR. Starting from £4,395 excl. VAT, the Stage 1 turbo upgrade for the MX-5 ND increased the 2.0-liter engine’s output to 248 ponies at 7,150 rpm, while torque goes up to 236 pound-feet at 3,250 rpm. For the U.S., BBR chose Flyin’ Miata
as its exclusive distributor of the Stage 1 turbo pack.
In detail, Stage 1 translates to a TSX30-71R twin-scroll turbo mounted on a bespoke cast-iron twin-scroll manifold. The air charge temperature, meanwhile, is controlled by an air-to-air intercooler. Other highlights include high-flow induction from K&N, up-to-snuff boost hoses, Starchip / EcuTek RaceRom ECU
, and a turbocharger heat shield finished in carbon fiber.
“On the Stage 1 conversion boost is set a conservative 7 psi, which is well within the limits of both the BBR turbocharger and the SkyActiv-G engine,”
explains Neil Mckay, the British outfit’s director. “With internal upgrades to the Mazda engine we know that considerable more power is available - the BBR technical team is already developing future stages to exploit this.”
Bit by bit, the Stage 1 turbo upgrade consists of:
- bespoke twin-scroll hybrid TSX30-71R turbocharger including jet turbine specification fixings
- bespoke cast iron twin-scroll exhaust manifold
- stainless steel downpipe
- high-flow lightweight front mounted aluminium intercooler with factory-look black intake pipes
- high-flow custom silicone turbo pipes in factory look black finish with stainless steel hose clamps and unique black coating
- lightweight aluminium battery tray in factory black finish
- recirculating piston type dump valve in factory black finish
- BBR / Bosch MAP / temperature sensor
- high efficiency carbon fiber turbocharger heat shield
- high-flow K&N Typhoon induction kit
- stainless steel oil and water lines
- Starchip EcuTek RaceRom calibration software
