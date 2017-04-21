BBR Takes The Mazda MX-5 (ND) To 248 HP With Stage 1 Turbo Upgrade

The fourth generation of the Mazda MX-5 Miata does slow-car-fast arguably better than anything else on the market today. But as it’s often the case with car guys, some people want more get-up-and-go from the freely aspirated 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G.





Over in the United Kingdom, however, most MX-5 owners rely on tuning specialist BBR. Starting from £4,395 excl. VAT, the Stage 1 turbo upgrade for the MX-5 ND increased the 2.0-liter engine’s output to 248 ponies at 7,150 rpm, while torque goes up to 236 pound-feet at 3,250 rpm. For the U.S., BBR chose



In detail, Stage 1 translates to a TSX30-71R twin-scroll turbo mounted on a bespoke cast-iron twin-scroll manifold. The air charge temperature, meanwhile, is controlled by an air-to-air intercooler. Other highlights include high-flow induction from K&N, up-to-snuff boost hoses, Starchip / EcuTek RaceRom ECU , and a turbocharger heat shield finished in carbon fiber.



“On the Stage 1 conversion boost is set a conservative 7 psi, which is well within the limits of both the BBR turbocharger and the SkyActiv-G engine,” explains Neil Mckay, the British outfit’s director. “With internal upgrades to the Mazda engine we know that considerable more power is available - the BBR technical team is already developing future stages to exploit this.”



Bit by bit, the Stage 1 turbo upgrade consists of:



bespoke twin-scroll hybrid TSX30-71R turbocharger including jet turbine specification fixings

bespoke cast iron twin-scroll exhaust manifold

stainless steel downpipe

high-flow lightweight front mounted aluminium intercooler with factory-look black intake pipes

high-flow custom silicone turbo pipes in factory look black finish with stainless steel hose clamps and unique black coating

lightweight aluminium battery tray in factory black finish

recirculating piston type dump valve in factory black finish

BBR / Bosch MAP / temperature sensor

high efficiency carbon fiber turbocharger heat shield

high-flow K&N Typhoon induction kit

stainless steel oil and water lines

Starchip EcuTek RaceRom calibration software







