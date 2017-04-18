SEAT Teases Arona, Baby SUV Looks Like An Ibiza On Stilts

Following the introduction of the fifth-gen Ibiza
at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Spanish automaker SEAT is now preparing to take the veils off its smallest SUV yet. Baptized Arona, the new kid on the block doesn’t fail to show off its Ibiza styling influences.
And to be frank, the family resemblance is no coincidence. After all, it’s expected and only natural to assume the two models will share their Volkswagen Group-developed underpinnings. As a brief refresher, the all-new Ibiza rides on the so-called MQB A0 platform. The small vehicle architecture is likely to be adopted by the next generation of the Volkswagen Polo as well.
Teased by SEAT
Ireland on Instagram, the Arona is “set to hit Irish soil in November.”
This information follows an estimated launch date offered by the automaker’s head honcho. As per Luca de Meo, the full reveal is slated to happen in July 2017. In other words, deliveries will start before year's end.
Until then, what we know about the Arona is that it rides a bit higher than the Ibiza and sports black plastic cladding on the sides. Despite the adventure-oriented looks, the baby SUV
is intended for the street, not off-road action. And as with every other SEAT gifted with 4Drive
, the all-wheel-drive system is pretty much a mirror image of Volkswagen’s fifth-gen 4Motion system.
On the powertrain front, the 1.0 TSI and 1.6 TDI
are obvious choices for a vehicle of this size. Rumor has it the 1.5-liter TSI EVO is also in the offing, tuned to produce 150 PS (112 kW) or thereabout. A DSG is also very likely to be offered, but exclusively on the Arona
's higher-powered engine options.
Next year, the Arona will be followed by a three-row SUV
that doesn’t have a name yet. Essentially an Ateca with a longer wheelbase and two more seats, the mystery SUV will be SEAT’s take on the Tiguan Allspace and Kodiaq.
The last of our #SEATSeven is our crossover SUV the all-new Arona that's set to hit Irish soil in November. #SEATSeven #number7
A post shared by SEAT Ireland (@seat_cars_irl) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:04am PDT