2018 SEAT Arona Crossover Photo Leaked, Should Debut This Summer

But two things could have contributed to approving this project. One is a possible deal with The second crossover in SEAT's range is undoubtedly based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Ibiza, possible the Polo as well. It should be built in Spain and offered with a similar choice ofor TSI engines, mainly the 1.0 TSI and the 1.6 TDI.In fact, looking at this first leaked photo of the car, which we've received from Motofilm , we're willing to bet that it's front-wheel-drive with a deep enough trunk that impedes the installation of a Haldex transfer case.In many ways, the Arona is a direct competitor for the Renault Clio, a clear lifestyle choice if ever we saw one. From an off-roading point of view, its raised ground clearance doesn't offer huge advantages. But a contrasting black roof and chunky styling make you think that people will be jealous of your "mini" if you buy one.There are several things that bug us about the styling. For instance, green is the color of Skoda reasonableness, not Spanish passion. The headlights look fat compared to the Ibiza, and the chunky taillights remind me of the old Ibiza ST . Also, the tiny rear brakes reveal the Arona's economy car roots.The bigger Ateca has not been a runaway success for SEAT, and it's not like doesn't work as acrossover as well. Also, because the Ateca is a 4.36-meter car positioned below the Tiguan, the Arona isn't left with a lot of wiggle room.But two things could have contributed to approving this project. One is a possible deal with Skoda to build a sister car on the same assembly line in Spain. The other is SEAT's first foray into the world of electrification. We know for a fact that it will happen in 2018 because product strategy and market research executive Enrique Pastor said so. Recently, a Mii plug-in has been rumored, but the earliest reports of an electrical SEAT pin the tail on this mini crossover.