All-New 2017 SEAT Ibiza Official Photos, Details Leaked

The all-new SEAT Ibiza that's supposed to debut tomorrow has leaked out online, and not intentionally, by the looks of things. We'll undoubtedly have new photos soon, but the ones that we've got so far show a 5-door hatchback that's nearly identical in design to the Leon.
SEAT officials did state that the Leon was their biggest success, and the formula would be emulated, but we didn't think they meant literally. That being said, the 2017 Ibiza is horrible news for every boring supermini out there.

As a fan of the brand, I can't be impartial when saying that the new Ibiza is far better than the Fiesta. The LED headlights make it a must-have, while the sharp creases and bold red paint will stand out in any car part.

The back end differs from that of the Leon. It looks like they worked from the basic frame of the Polo, added a rising wind line and tweaked the taillights. Also, this FR trim level seems to have real double exhaust, a feature I love. Not only can't you get this on any average small car, but the Leon lacks it too except for the Cupra.

Both the overall width and the wheelbase will be larger by an almost unbelievable 9 centimeters. Its 355-liter trunk will be a class leader, matching that of the Golf 6. The Ibiza will also gain a new 8-inch infotainment that can be seen in the photos.

The interior is as disappointing as on the bigger car. There's not even a driver-centric look, more of a family-friendly one, like in the Skoda Fabia. However, I have to praise SEAT for installing a manual handbrake and designing those tapered air vents.

Initial specs that have accompanied this story's tip suggest the FR model will have a 1.4 TSI with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Also, two other gasoline engines will be available, the base 1.0 TSI with an eco tune (95 PS and a 5-speed manual) plus an 115 PS, 200 Nm with a 6-speed stick or 7-speed DSG.

As for TDIs, the 2017 Ibiza will have 80, 95 and 115 PS versions, although we don't yet know of which engine block or with how many cylinders.
