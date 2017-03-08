2017 SEAT Ibiza Looks Like a Mini-Leon in Geneva, Has Sportiest FR Trim Yet

After being revealed at a SEAT-only event in Barcelona, the all-new 2017 Ibiza is enjoying a motor show debut in Geneva this week. And even though journalists have already seen it, they are coming back for a second look, which is always a good sign.





All engines are now Euro6 compliant, including two versions of the 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 PS. You can have diesels too, but you don't want that. What you do want is to wait until the end of the year and have the 150 PS 1.5 TSI Evo. Everybody says that it looks like a slightly smaller Leon, but that's not a bad thing. How much smaller? We don't know for sure because the complete specs aren't out, but the wheelbase is only 37mm shorter than the Leon SC.This car is entirely new. It uses the MQB A0 platform that's been specifically designed for subcompacts. In our opinion, the biggest advantage is the superior welding and steel SEAT uses that result in a much more rigid chassis. Independent rear suspension can also be added, although the Ibiza doesn't have it for now.When asked about the potential for an Ibiza Cupra model, SEAT officials say it's not a priority. The previous generation wasn't profitable, so if that changes, they have all the necessary technology to make a MINI Cooper S killer.With the previous generation, the FR was just an afterthought. But this time, ordering it will make the Ibiza look sportier. We came face to face with a little red devil in Geneva, equipped with 18-inch wheels wrapped in 215/40 Continental sports rubber. The red brake calipers are another unusual feature for a car in this segment.The body kit for the Ibiza FR includes a bolder front bumper with honeycomb mesh grille at the top and bottom. Aggressive inserts also flank the fog lights. The rear sports massive twin exhaust pipes which are, unfortunately, fakes.In some ways, the interior feels almost as big as in a compact. Although rear legroom has grown by 35mm, it might still be a problem for some. The seats are 42mm wider too, making the new SEAT Ibiza one of the best in its class in this area. As for trunk capacity, it's rated at 355 liters, as much as that Golf 6 you were thinking of buying.All engines are now Euro6 compliant, including two versions of the 1.0 TSI with 95 or 115 PS. You can have diesels too, but you don't want that. What you do want is to wait until the end of the year and have the 150 PS 1.5 TSI Evo.