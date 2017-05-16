2018 Volkswagen Polo Spied Undisguised Again

The only piece of camouflage on this VW Polo prototype seems to be covering the taillights of the car. Other than that, the German supermini secret is out in the open.





As far as the design is concerned, this is about as good as it gets. We know Volkswagen makes all its cars as conservatively as it can. But the LED daytime running signature of this prototype doesn't hold a candle to the Ibiza or the funky



According to the latest information, the Polo will start at €12,500 in Germany. However, you are likely to spend far more because of the options.



Overall, this 6th generation is 70mm longer. However, cabin space and storage have also been increased using the MQB A0 magic of placing the seats differently.



The cabin will likely sport the first digital instrument cluster in the supermini class and an 8-inch infotainment that sports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.1.0-Liter engines: from 65 to 115 HP

The bread and butter engine of the new Polo will be the 1-liter. It will deliver from 65 HP in naturally aspirated form. However, most buyers will be going for the 95 or 115 HP turbo versions. The BlueMotion version will use a mild hybrid version of the 1.0 TSI instead of a TDI .



