2017 Suzuki Swift On Sale In The UK From June, Priced From GBP 10,999

 
27 Apr 2017, 13:00 UTC
by
After seven years of production, the Swift we know and love is no more. In its place, the all-new model brings forth more style, more comfort, and a new price list. In the UK, OTR pricing starts from just under £11,000 for the 1.2-liter SZ3 Dualjet manual.
Slated to go on sale at dealers from June 2017, the subcompact-sized hatchback is available exclusively as a five-door. Even in its entry-level form, the Swift features plenty of standard features. Six airbags, air conditioning, leather on the steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and DAB radio are on the menu, as are four speakers, LED daytime running lights, 15-inch wheels, and front electric windows. In a nutshell, the essentials are all there.

Move on up to the SZ-T Boosterjet model, which is exclusively available with a manual transmission, and Suzuki adds goodies such as Smartphone link display audio system, rearview camera, and alloys. The SZ5 is available with either a manual or automatic, in ICE-only and SHVS mild hybrid flavors.

Something that really sets the all-new Swift apart from other cars classified as superminis is Allgrip. Exclusive to the 1.2 SZ5 SHVS model, Suzuki Allgrip is an all-wheel-drive system made possible by a viscous coupling (hydraulic clutch) positioned in front of the rear differential. The way Allgrip works is simple.

If the car’s sensors detect a rotational variance between the front and rear wheels, the wheel spin produces a shear effect, which heats the silicone oil in the diff. Heat causes expansion, and the pressure resulting from the silicone oil engages the coupling. The result? Engine torque is sent to the rear wheels.

Measuring 3,840 millimeters in length, the 2017 Swift is 10-mm shorter than the model it replaces. Clever packaging, however, made it possible for the wheelbase to be 20-mm longer, thus creating more interior room. About that, the trunk can swallow 265 liters of cargo with the rear seats in place.
