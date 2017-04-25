autoevolution

Maruti Suzuki Reveals Swift-Based 2017 Dzire, Rear End Is Ugly As Sin

 
25 Apr 2017
by
Introduced in Japan late last year and in Europe back in March, the all-new Swift has a sedan sibling in India. Slated to debut on May 16, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is not exactly a pretty car.
As it’s often the case with adapting a subcompact hatchback to a sedan, this metamorphosis has to be done in line with guidelines in mind, especially as far as size is concerned. A good case in point is the new Kia Rio sedan, and at the ugly end of the spectrum, we have the Swift-based Dzire. And as you can tell from the featured photo, the rear end is its biggest aesthetic problem.

Don’t get me wrong, for I appreciate apparently ugly cars such as the Maserati Biturbo or the Edsel Corsair. But the Dzire, well, this car gives me the impression its designer used a run-of-the-mill ruler to draft the rear end. Just look at the damn thing and try to find an excuse for the sorry-looking trunk.

Considering that Maruti Suzuki dropped the Swift from Swift Dzire for the all-new model, I’m wondering if its creator has seconds thoughts about what it penned. I’m just about done with my rant, so let’s get down to the specifics.

Less than 4 meters long and 40 millimeters wider than the model it replaces, the Dzire is lighter than its predecessor. What’s more, wheelbase increased by 20-mm, which is an indicator the rear passengers get more legroom.

Top-tier grades even get touchscreen infotainment with the goodies one would expect from a larger car. Specifically, the Dzire knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It does pretty well even in the safety department, even though India is pretty relaxed on this matter in terms of regulations.

The engine list consists of a 1.2-liter gasoline-fed unit and a slightly larger turbo diesel. Slated to go on sale later in 2017, the redesigned Maruti Suzuki Dzire will start from just around 540,000 rupees (roughly $8,395).

