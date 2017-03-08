2017 Suzuki Swift Makes European Debut in Geneva

We've seen it countless times in Japan, but now the new generation of Suzuki Swift
is ready for Europe, having made its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show this week.
The wheelbase is 20mm longer than the outgoing model's, and the overall length has grown by 10mm. But the new Swift has the exact same height and width. However, the upgrades they've made should result in a similar success story to the Vitara.
The styling is supposed to be "emotional," but we actually think it looks more refined. With the ugly Baleno and the awkward Ignis, the automaker needed a Hungarian-built safe card in its deck. Between the blacked out pillars that make the roof "float" and the hidden rear door handles, the 2017 Swift tries to look youthful and sporty as well.
Thanks to a platform shared with the Baleno, this is a very light little machine. The official specs aren't out yet, but the two numbers we have - 890 or 910 kg - suggest the base model is about as... swift-footed as a smart car.Red hot chili pepper
The European model won't get the sharp design of the Japanese Swift RS trim. The suspension system might also feel a little different because it's been developed around the bumpy UK road network.
Three engines have been confirmed so far. The base models will have a 1.2-liter four-pot with 90 horsepower. However, the one you'll want is available from the SZ-T trim upwards and comes in the form of the 1.0-liter BoostJet with 110 horsepower. A mild hybrid model will also be offered towards the end of the year.
Of course, we already have spyshots to prove that the new Swift Sport
is well under development. That one should be equipped with the powerful new 1.4-liter turbo first seen in the Vitara S.
This Geneva show car seems to be the SZ5 top-spec model with 16-inch alloys, auto air-con and a reversion camera integrated with its 7-inch touchscreen. But even the base SZ3 will have DAB digital radio, a leather steering wheel, and 16-inch alloys.