BMW X3 and i8 with Electric Powertrains Shown in Presentation Video, SUV is RWD?

BMW's involvement in the EV market has been like a roller coaster ride - a short one, but with plenty of ups and downs. It started with the wonderful MINI prototype equipped with an electric motor and a battery of undisclosed capacity.

7 photos



The second was the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car which managed to fuse remarkable performance (sub-four-seconds 0-60 time) with excellent fuel consumption. However, its all-electric range was laughable, marking a clear departure from the other "i" model.



That happened back in 2014, and now we're about to enter 2018 and



That means BMW is going against the tide - and its initial decision when launching the "i" division - by refusing to create a separate sub-brand - unlike two of its fiercest rivals,



A video published recently shows BMW's "fifth generation electric drivetrains" that



The video focuses on the new modular and scalable battery pack and the electric drive component, which houses the motor, transmission, and power electronics in one compact casing. The surprising thing is that the SUV is pictured with just one motor over its rear axle, suggesting it might have a rear-wheel-drive option. That would be a surprising decision from BMW, so we think it the front unit was just ignored.



However, that theory is put in doubt by the next sequence in the video, where the silhouette of an i8 is shown with a smaller electric motor on the front axle as well. Why not the X3 as well? Our guess is they had to show one of each, and they felt it was more important to make sure the sports car is pictured with all-wheel-drive than the SUV. It doesn't make much sense, but if you think about a certain EV company that focuses on performance, it slowly starts to.



It only had two seats and screamed "prototype" through all its pores, but drove superbly, just like you would expect from a MINI. Then, in 2013, came the i3 , the first all-electric BMW model and also the first product in the brand's new "i" range.The second was the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car which managed to fuse remarkable performance (sub-four-seconds 0-60 time) with excellent fuel consumption. However, its all-electric range was laughable, marking a clear departure from the other "i" model.That happened back in 2014, and now we're about to enter 2018 and BMW hasn't launched any new battery-powered models. The Bavarians aren't short on plans, though, and their solution to this shift in the market is to develop a scalable and modular architecture that will allow them to offer electrified versions of any model in the range.That means BMW is going against the tide - and its initial decision when launching the "i" division - by refusing to create a separate sub-brand - unlike two of its fiercest rivals, Mercedes-Benz (with the EQ range) and Audi (with the e-tron range). There will be other "i" models, but they will focus on technology and not necessarily propulsion.A video published recently shows BMW's "fifth generation electric drivetrains" that should become available in 2021 , and it uses two models as support. One of them appears to be the X3, one of the first rumored to receive an electric version along with the 3 Series sedan and a MINI model.The video focuses on the new modular and scalable battery pack and the electric drive component, which houses the motor, transmission, and power electronics in one compact casing. The surprising thing is that theis pictured with just one motor over its rear axle, suggesting it might have a rear-wheel-drive option. That would be a surprising decision from BMW, so we think it the front unit was just ignored.However, that theory is put in doubt by the next sequence in the video, where the silhouette of an i8 is shown with a smaller electric motor on the front axle as well. Why not the X3 as well? Our guess is they had to show one of each, and they felt it was more important to make sure the sports car is pictured with all-wheel-drive than the SUV. It doesn't make much sense, but if you think about a certain EV company that focuses on performance, it slowly starts to.