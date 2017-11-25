2021 BMW Electric Drivetrain Promises 700-Kilometer (435-Mile) EV Range

More on this:

1 BMW X2 Commercial Has Robot Spider Fight and Gold-Covered Everything

2 BMW Vision E³ Way Is the Stupidest Way to Fight Congestion, But It Might Work

3 Marble Wrap BMW M4 Looks Rock Solid

4 2019 BMW M340i (G20) Flies in Nurburgring Testing, Could Get Rear Air Suspension

5 2018 BMW M5 Price Leaks For U.S. Market: $102,600