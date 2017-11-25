autoevolution
 

2021 BMW Electric Drivetrain Promises 700-Kilometer (435-Mile) EV Range

25 Nov 2017
by
At the ground-breaking ceremony of the Battery Cell Competence Center in Munich, BMW announced what’s the next phase in the German automaker’s electrification plan. The €200 million facility is crucial for the company to accomplish its goal to deliver a 700-kilometer (435-mile) EV driving range.
The pièce de résistance of the fifth-generation electric drivetrain will be launched in 2021, two years after the Battery Cell Competence Center will become operational. The secret to that EV range is battery development and the design of the drivetrain. To the point, the drivetrain will integrate the electric motor, transmission, and power-controlling electronics in a single unit.

BMW highlights that this approach uses fewer components, thus saving production time and costs. What’s more, the in-house developed electric motor doesn’t require the use of rare-earth elements. Plug-in hybrid models, on the other hand, will be capable of traveling up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) on electric power. For reference, the Chevrolet Volt offers 53 miles or 85 kilometers of electric driving range according to the Environmental Protection Agency's test cycle. 

Thanks to the flexibility of the single-unit electric drivetrain and the upgraded design of the modular battery, BMW claims it will be possible to equip all model series (from the 1 Series to the X7) with electric and plug-in hybrid drivetrains. The Munich-based automaker also highlights the fifth-generation electric drivetrain will be integrated into front- and rear-wheel-drive vehicle architectures, which means that the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer, and MINI lineup are up for electrification.

“International experts working in the new development labs and facilities will conduct important research to refine cell chemistry and cell design,” declared Klaus Frohlich, member of the board of management responsible for research & development. “We will focus on further improvements in battery performance, lifespan, safety, charging and also costs. We will set the benchmark for the industry.”

