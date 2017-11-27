autoevolution
 

Skoda EV Confirmed For 2020, Superb PHEV Coming In 2019

27 Nov 2017, 17:59 UTC ·
by
Skoda has never been more successful than it is today, with the Czech automaker recording 585,000 deliveries to customers worldwide in the first half of 2017. The secret to this success is adaptability, and Skoda knows it all too well that the future will be dominated by electric vehicles.
Skoda Vision E Concept
As part of Skoda Strategy 2025, the Mlada Boleslav-based manufacturer intends to launch five battery-powered models by the year 2025. But in the first instance, Skoda will start producing electrical components for plug-in hybrid models in 2019, intended for “several Volkswagen Group brands.”

One of those manufacturers is, of course, Skoda. The company’s first plug-in hybrid will roll off the Kvasiny production line in 2019 in the form of the Superb PHEV. 2020 will see Skoda venture into all-electric realm, with the automaker confirming the EV will be made in Mlada Boleslav.

Other than the photo featured as the lead image of this story, not much is known of the yet-unnamed Skoda EV. And speaking of the photograph in question, the two-motor electric vehicle it depicts is the Vision E Concept.

Presented at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the MEB-based concept features an output of 306 horsepower and a driving range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), with top speed limited to 180 km/h (112 mph). The production-spec model is expected to share its underpinnings with the Volkswagen I.D. line of electric vehicles, which will launch in select markets (including Europe and the United States of America) in 2020.

"We are pleased that the first all-electric Skoda will be built in the Czech Republic,” declared chief executive officer Bernhard Maier. “This decision underlines the Group’s confidence in the Skoda workforce. This is an important step for the future of the Skoda brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location.” Regarding those five electric vehicles, expect at least one of them to be offered in crossover attire and one as a hatchback.
