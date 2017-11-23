autoevolution
 

BMW X2 Commercial Has Robot Spider Fight and Gold-Covered Everything

If you buy the BMW X2, you're probably the coolest, most unconventional person in the world, a walking, talking Snapchat account that everybody idolizes. That's the message this first TV commercial is trying to send out. Of course, we agree with... absolutely nothing.
In fact, every commercial for a funky urban car, whether it's a MINI or a Nissan Juke, tries to portray its customers as total badasses. However, if you really want to stand out as an individual or a trendsetter, you should buy a car that's old and difficult to own not a brand new crossover that thousands of other people have.

That's just our two cents, and we have to admit that the X2 tries so hard to be different that it succeeds in one area: it's one of the few crossovers that's actually a hatchback, just like the Mercedes GLA.

At 4,360mm long, 1,824mm wide and 1,526mm tall it's nearly the same size as a Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus. In fact, you could probably have a more commanding view of the road in a C-Max minivan. And don't tell us that having AWD available automatically makes the X2 a crossover because you get that on many hatchbacks.

We did, however, enjoy the commercial in much the same way we enjoy watching people dressed in newspapers for Fashion Week. You get a guy sitting on a throne of gold hands, a gold-painted hottie and the X2 smashing through the walls of a cubical office maze.

And did we mention the giant robot fight? Yeah, some sort of Bond villain with an eyepatch tries to capture the golden crossover in his giant mechanical spider, which looks suspiciously like the one in Ghost in the Shell. The BMW executes a takedown using the same cable-around-the-legs method as in the Star Wars battle for planet Hoth.

