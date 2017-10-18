autoevolution
 

White 2018 Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer Shines in New Press Photos

Want to tell your wife that you bought a crossover when you actually have a wagon? Then you need the brand new Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer... or the Opel model.
So why a wagon? Because wagons are way cooler: BMW 3 Series Touring, Audi A6 Avant and especially the E63 AMG Estate. But you probably can't afford any of those. So you'll have to settle for a Country Tourer.

But how much does one cost and should you buy it? The rugged Insignia arrives in Britain this November and carries a retail price of £25,635. Can you put a price on a family car with above-average off-road capabilities? Vauxhall can, mainly as the wagon will compete with the £22,310 Grandland X. So we predict sales of the former will be quite limited.

But the Country Tourer is a car that almost didn't happen and is so much more than just an Insignia with a body kit. Extra ground clearance has been engineered around new suspension geometry. This means it will handle differently to a regular car, particularly as the all-wheel-drive has a torque-vectoring system.

The 2018 Country Tourer is also really well equipped and quite the looker in this white paint. Behind the hands-free tailgate you will find up to 1,665 liters of cargo room, but only once you fold the 40/20/40 seats. On top of that, everything is heated, including the steering and the windshield.

Under the hood, the model comes standard with a 2.0-liter Turbo D engine producing 170 HP. It's rated at urban 39.8mpg, extra-urban 61.4mpg, combined 51.4mpg, with CO2 emissions of 145 grams per kilometer. An 8-speed automatic is standard, so you won't have to deal with Opel's apparently dodgy manual.

As an option, you can also opt for a more powerful twin-turbo 2-liter making 210 HP. But the misses might start asking questions about why you had to pay extra.
