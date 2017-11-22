autoevolution
 

Green 2018 Audi RS5 Gets Walkaround, Is Maxed Out on Autobahn

22 Nov 2017, 19:11 UTC ·
by
There's plenty of reviews for the 2018 Audi RS5 out there, but we just want to spend time looking at the car without being overburdened by C63 or M4. So, we're checking out the videos from Automann, a German vlogger.
In case you didn't get the memo, this color is called Sonoma Green, and it shows Audi can think outside the box. The guy says it gives the RS5 Coupe "immense presence" as an overwhelming number of people wanted to check out the car and take photos. Many of them already knew what model it was, which means Audi could have a winner on its hands.

On paper, the RS5 has a smaller engine than its competitors with "only" 450 HP, just 50 more than the TT RS and RS3. However, it has better in-gear pull, and the 8-speed ZF transmission makes smooth changes. As you'd expect of an engine developed with Porsche, the V6 is a masterpiece.

The sound is described as being a slight issue. It certainly sounds good, but not on the same level as the Alfa Romeo Giulia QV and BMW M4 Competition Package. Audi tuned the butterfly valves to open half-way in most situations, you won't get the full aural experience.

The RS5 has a split personality, as it can be very comfortable. The Giulia QV and BMW M4 wouldn't be as pleasand doing 1,000 miles in a day on the autobahn. Speaking of which, the video shows the RS5 pushing hard, reaching 282 km/h.

Overall, the RS5 is the most technologically advanced model in the segment. But it won't trigger an emotional response. That sort of thing can be said about many Audis, right?

The only problem is that it's not cheap. We've seen models pushing over €100,000, and for that kind of money, you could have a basic Porsche 911. But perhaps that's an entirely different segment, as the RS5 could seat adults on the back seats.

