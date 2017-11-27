Tracking McLarens Is Customer Service Nightmare, Supercar Track Day Company Says

When a car aficionado with a normal budget considers the supercar ownership experience, the financial side of the deal will always feel like a mountain that's almost impossible to climb. But what if we are regard things from the perspective of a company whose core business involves flogging supercars on a racetrack for hundreds of laps per day?

Well, if you are to ask Xtreme Xperience, an important player on the supercar track driving experience market, it seems that one should stay away from McLarens, at least from certain Woking models.The said specialist has taken to YouTube to deliver behind-the-scenes moments from the world of supercar track days and, in its latest clip, the company talks technical issues, from nasty sensors to blown engines.As it turns out, the company has experienced all sorts of tech problems with multiple 12Cs and a 570S, with these problems appearing to outweigh those involving go-fast machines built by Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsches.To be more precise, the specialist talks about the limp mode of the British missiles being easily activated, sometimes starting from a problem with a single sensor. And with the McLaren warranty being voided by track use, such cases apparently led to the cars losing most of their value.The specialist does appear to deliver an unbiased opinion, as, for instance, the phenomenal performance delivered by Woking animals is mentioned.While checking out the details delivered in the video below, you should also keep in mind that we're talking about the kind of use that's probably too much even by supercar standards - after all, most of these machines come with racing incarnations that play in a totally different financial league.And yes, technical issues with other brands, such as Porsche and Lamborghini, are also described in the clip, while the video also confirms the fact that BMW driver actually use their turns signals.