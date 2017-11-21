autoevolution
 

McLaren 570S Crashes in London, Loses a Rear Wheel

21 Nov 2017, 19:33 UTC ·
by
U-turn
Nowadays, it can be difficult to figure out if the increasing number of supercar crashes we get to check out is driven by an actual boost in the number of accidents or the world wide web allowing us to spread the word easier. Regardless, the latest mid-engined machine accident comes from the UK, where a McLaren 570S has sadly been put to sleep.
7 photos
McLaren 570S Crashes in LondonMcLaren 570S Crashes in LondonMcLaren 570S Crashes in LondonMcLaren 570S Crashes in LondonMcLaren 570S Crashes in LondonMcLaren 570S Crashes in London
The Sport Series machine reportedly crashed in Central London and it looks like street furniture was involved.

While the details surrounding the accident are scarce, the damage shown on the vehicle is uber-serious. In fact, judging by the issues that can be seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the McLaren may have been totaled in the accident.

It seems that no side of the car was spared and, despite the fact that the clip only shows the aftermath of the crash and is less than 30 seconds long, it can easily give you a headache.

For one thing, the Woking machine lost its left rear wheel and we can see this sitting in from of the car, together with suspension bits. So, as we mentioned above, there's little hope that this mid-engine animal will return to the road.

Alas, this is the first McLaren 570S accident that leaves the twin-turbo V8 contraption looking like it had been trampled by an elephant. In fact, we talked about such a matter one year ago today, when a white example of the supercar got knocked out in China. Regardless, it seems that both examples of the McLaren 570S saw their passenger cells holding their shape well in the impacts that ruined the supercars.

Admittedly, the British example that awaits you behind the "play" button below doesn't look quite as trashed as the one we showed you last year.

mclaren 570s McLaren crash accident London
