McLaren 720S Loses a Drag Race

The drag racing realm is still obsessing over the McLaren 720S and for a good reason. You see, the Woking animal has earned itself the nickname of the supercar that has yet to lose a drag race.

In fact, we're here to show you a McLaren 720S that has lost another drag race, which, as far as we know, makes for the second such result. And while we're still talking about a modded competitor, the Macca went up against... another one of its kind.



That's right, we're talking about a drag race involving a pair of McLaren 720S beasts. As for the mods present on one of the cars, we're dealing with light goodies.



To be more precise, the McLaren 720S that had been taken down the aftermarket route received a Fabspeed performance exhaust, with the new setup of the supercar involving high-flow cats.



Alas, the two Maccas duked it out on the road, skipping the safety of the drag strip. Nevertheless, their drivers didn't hesitate to go all in, with the races seeing the velocity tools going all the way to sixth gear.



The McLaren 720S animals engaged in both rolling and standing start battles, so you'll be able to get a clear view of the difference made by the aftermarket bits. Nevertheless, the... driver mod is also important.



P.S.: You can easily tell you're looking at a modded McLaren 720S in the clip below, since the thing has given up its factory wheels in favor of ARNKY rolling goodies.



