autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Loses a Drag Race

23 Nov 2017, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The drag racing realm is still obsessing over the McLaren 720S and for a good reason. You see, the Woking animal has earned itself the nickname of the supercar that has yet to lose a drag race.
6 photos
McLaren 720S vs McLaren 720S drag raceMcLaren 720S vs McLaren 720S drag raceMcLaren 720S vs McLaren 720S drag raceMcLaren 720S vs McLaren 720S drag raceMcLaren 720S vs McLaren 720S drag race
There are obvious exceptions, but these involve highly tuned machines, such as the 1,300 hp Porche 911 we recently showed you. Or do they?

In fact, we're here to show you a McLaren 720S that has lost another drag race, which, as far as we know, makes for the second such result. And while we're still talking about a modded competitor, the Macca went up against... another one of its kind.

That's right, we're talking about a drag race involving a pair of McLaren 720S beasts. As for the mods present on one of the cars, we're dealing with light goodies.

To be more precise, the McLaren 720S that had been taken down the aftermarket route received a Fabspeed performance exhaust, with the new setup of the supercar involving high-flow cats.

Alas, the two Maccas duked it out on the road, skipping the safety of the drag strip. Nevertheless, their drivers didn't hesitate to go all in, with the races seeing the velocity tools going all the way to sixth gear.

The McLaren 720S animals engaged in both rolling and standing start battles, so you'll be able to get a clear view of the difference made by the aftermarket bits. Nevertheless, the... driver mod is also important.

And since the stock 720S already delivers around 770 hp at the crank, as indicated by independent dyno runs, the custom one we have here probably sits at over 800 ponies.

P.S.: You can easily tell you're looking at a modded McLaren 720S in the clip below, since the thing has given up its factory wheels in favor of ARNKY rolling goodies.

McLaren 720S McLaren drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 570GTMCLAREN 570GT ExoticAll MCLAREN models  