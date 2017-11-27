Kia Cee’d SUV Incoming, Will Join Pro_Cee’d-replacing Shooting Brake

More on this:

1 Kia Awards Rafael Nadal A Stinger GT As His New Company Car

2 2018 Kia Stinger GT 3-Way Exhaust Battle: Stock vs. Borla vs. West Coast Customs

3 2018 Kia Stinger Hits U.S. Dealerships, Priced At $31,900

4 Kia Stinger Diesel Is Still Very Sexy in Official Videos and Photos

5 2018 Kia Stinger Price List Reveals Base Model Starts At $31,900 In The U.S.