Kia Cee’d SUV Incoming, Will Join Pro_Cee’d-replacing Shooting Brake

With the third-generation i30, Hyundai made it clear that even boring cars can be exciting in more than one way. In the red corner, there’s the i30 N hot hatchback for the performance-oriented audience. In the blue corner, the i30 Fastback
brings a little bit of style to an otherwise plain econobox.
Kia is set to follow in the footsteps of the Hyundai i30 with the all-new Cee’d. Expected to make its world debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the newcomer will drop the three-door body style in favor of a shooting brake teased by the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Proceed Concept
.
The death of the Pro_cee’d shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that the Cee’d outsells the three-door by a huge margin. A third body style will come in the form of the station wagon, after which the Cee’d will usher in a crossover-like variant. Described by Autocar
as Cee’d SUV
, the fourth derivate would replicate what Ford of Europe did with the Fiesta Active.
“Borrowing design cues from its SUV siblings, it will face the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ateca and share a range of powertrains with the regular third-generation Cee’d,”
highlights the motoring publication. Expected to go official towards the end of 2018, the high-riding model would slot above the subcompact Stonic and below the compact Sportage.
In addition to the Cee’d SUV, the next-generation model is confirmed to be offered in Procee’d GT flavor. Anticipated to arrive no later than 2019, the performance-oriented shooting brake won’t be as hardcore as the i30 N, but blend day-to-day usability with more exciting handling dynamics.
The hatchback, longroof, shooting brake, and crossover-like variant will be manufactured at the South Korean automaker’s production plant in Zilina, Slovakia. Opened in 2004 and stretching over 1,653,000 square meters, the European site is responsible for 10 percent of Kia’s total production capacity (350,000 vehicles) and employs 3,800 people. In addition to the Cee’d, the Sportage and soon-to-be-discontinued Venga
are also made in Zilina.