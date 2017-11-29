autoevolution
 

Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Leaked Document Reveals Three V8 Engines

While Chevy is keeping us busy with the 2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible, which is making its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the golden bowtie is working to complete the development of the C8 Corvette. And a leaked market analyst document now talks about the mid-engined 'Vette set to be offered with a choice of three V8s.
The document, which comes from IHS Markit (via Corvette Forum), builds on the rumors of the newcomer packing DOHC V8 power. It seems that General Motors will kick off production for two such vee-eights. Set to be brought to the world at the Tonawanda plant, the DOHC V8s will come with displacement of 5.5-liters and 4.2-liters.

The documents talk about the maximum output across the new engine family sitting at 850 hp and 720 lb-ft of twist and it would only be natural to link this to the 5.5L mill - keep in mind that the said muscle features, along with the current emission-cutting trends mean we can expect these new V8s to pack twin turbos.

An important clue comes from the fact that the said document specifically mentions the 4.2L engine as coming in twin-turbo form for the Cadillac brand.

And if we assume that the 4.2-liter powerplant will feature similar specific power to its big brother, the mill should deliver around 650 hp.

So while the 5.5L engine will sit 100 horses about the blown 6.2L unit of the C7 ZR1, the 4.2L powerplant should match the output of the C7 Z06's supercharged 6.2L V8.

As for the third V8 choice for the C8 Corvette, the current 6.2-liter V8 is also mentioned, with this expected to become the entry-level choice.

The document also talks about the 6.2L mill having a projected yearly production target of 14,000 units (this covers the 2019-2021 interval). The 4.2L engine sits at 7,000 units, while the 5.5L powertrain comes with a yearly figure of 5,000 units.

Interestingly, the yearly production figure for the Cadillac motor only sits at 300 units, which could mean that the brand is working on a racecar that won't receive a street car sibling.

C7 Corvette fans should also be thrilled, since the leaked documents talk about its engine production spreading to 2021 - keep in mind that we recently found out that production for the 2019MY Corvette (front-engined) is set to kick off in January next year.
