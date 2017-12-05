autoevolution
McLaren 720S Humiliates Lamborghini Aventador SV in Tricky Drag Race

The McLaren 720S has proven to be an incredible drag racing weapon, with the Woking animal winning one sprint battle after another. And we've brought along a piece of drag strip footage that showcases this.
The clip shows the Woking animal duking it out with a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce and the pace difference between the two supercars is stunning.

Keep in mind that the official output of the British missile, which points out to a 720 hp crank output, is a seriously conservative figure. To be more precise, third-party dyno runs have shown that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the McLaren delivers around 770 hp at the crankshaft.

Factor in the scale footprint advantage the Big Mac has over the 750 hp Raging Bull and you'll know what to expect from such a drag race.

Nevertheless, since we're talking about a drag strip surface that seems to be less than well-prepped, the all-paw hardware of the Lambo should've given it the edge during the take-off phase of the velocity battle.

Keep in mind that, when such a McLaren has a proper surface under its wheels, it can deliver high-9s runs in the quarter-mile, while the sprint we see here involved a 10.1s adventure (you'll get to see the 720S' ET and trap speed towards the end of the clip).

In fact, a 720S whose driver had used tire warmers prior to the drag strip stunt, delivered a 9.7s world record run, thus allowing the Macca to one-up its P1 big brother, along with the other two Holy Trinity members (Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder).

This doesn't seem to happen, though - looking at the footage of the race, which was captured by a camera strapped to the Aventador SV, it's not clear whether the driver of the Italian exotic used the Launch Control feature properly.

