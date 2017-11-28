autoevolution
 

750 HP BMW M4 Humiliates 750 HP Mercedes-AMG SL63 in Russian Drag Race

28 Nov 2017, 15:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The BMW M4 and the Mercedes-AMG SL63 might be two slabs of Germany dedicated to delivering velocity thrills, but the two have entirely different manners of going about their business.
4 photos
M4 vs SL63 drag raceM4 vs SL63 drag raceM4 vs SL63 drag race
While the M4 can easily show just how brilliant of a sportscar can be build using a "civilian" platform, the SL63 mixes Grand Tourer and supercar genes for a mix that's almost impossible to resist.

However, the differences between the two non-rivals became irrelevant during a recent Russian drag race, with the event seeing the two being thrown at each other. For one thing, both machines had been taken down the tuning path, with their drivers talking about a 750 hp output.

The velocity gathering that saw the two getting together was part of the Unlimited 500 drag racing championship taking place in that part of the world.

This means the M car and the Affalterbach machine benefited from a proper sprinting setup. For instance, the battle we're talking about saw both the quarter-mile and the half-mile numbers being recorded, with these being just two of the figures that show up at the end of the clip.

None of the vehicles served as a camera car for this video, but, given the quality of the footage captured from outside the vehicles, we won't complain.

Given then hefty scale footprint difference between the two (the SL63 is around 440 lbs/200 kg chunkier), the acceleration gap between the two might seem reasonable.

Of course, the reaction times are also important - unfortunately for the Mercedes-AMG SL63, the guy behind its wheel was slightly slower than the man handling the BMW M4, which only added to the performance gap between the two machines.

Nevertheless, the battle we have here remains a spicy one, which is why we're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below.

BMW M4 mercedes-amg sl63 drag racing Russia BMW Mercedes-AMG
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
BUICK EnvisionBUICK Envision CrossoverASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeINFINITI QX50INFINITI QX50 Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioAll car models  