750 HP BMW M4 Humiliates 750 HP Mercedes-AMG SL63 in Russian Drag Race

The BMW M4 and the Mercedes-AMG SL63 might be two slabs of Germany dedicated to delivering velocity thrills, but the two have entirely different manners of going about their business.

However, the differences between the two non-rivals became irrelevant during a recent Russian drag race, with the event seeing the two being thrown at each other. For one thing, both machines had been taken down the tuning path, with their drivers talking about a 750 hp output.



The velocity gathering that saw the two getting together was part of the Unlimited 500 drag racing championship taking place in that part of the world.



This means the M car and the Affalterbach machine benefited from a proper sprinting setup. For instance, the battle we're talking about saw both the quarter-mile and the half-mile numbers being recorded, with these being just two of the figures that show up at the end of the clip.



None of the vehicles served as a camera car for this video, but, given the quality of the footage captured from outside the vehicles, we won't complain.



Given then hefty scale footprint difference between the two (the SL63 is around 440 lbs/200 kg chunkier), the acceleration gap between the two might seem reasonable.



Of course, the reaction times are also important - unfortunately for the Mercedes- AMG SL63, the guy behind its wheel was slightly slower than the man handling the



Nevertheless, the battle we have here remains a spicy one, which is why we're inviting you to head over to the "play" button below.



