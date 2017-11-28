Emerald Green Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Looks like a Flawless Gem

This Paint To Sample Neunelfer is the kind that can keep one in front of the screen for quite a while. And it seems that the rear-engined delight looks even sweeter in real life.
At least that's what Porsche
Beaverton, the dealer that houses the Porscha, explains on Instagram: "Another day, another paint to sample Targa 4 GTS! This time in Emerald Green... the pics don't do it justice, this paint is so deep you could dive in,
"
The pair of photos showcasing the Porsche also allows us to check out the dark exterior details of the sportscar, from the black Targa bar to the carbon finish of the door mirror caps.
Nevertheless, purists will always wonder why the 991 incarnation of the Neunelfer saw Zuffenhausen mixing the GTS and the Targa badges. You see, this part of the Porsche fanbase expects the three-letter badge to stand for the halfway point between the civilian 911 line-up (read: Carrera models) and the GT3, allowing those who get behind the wheel to feel the motorsport genes of the latter.
Well, with the added weight of the Targa, questions such as the one above aren't expected to stop.
Fortunately, the turbocharging brought by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp brought a torque boost, thus addressing the matter mentioned above.
In the end, it's all about the fact that Porsche isn't willing to spread the Turbo badge to the Targa, so the German automotive producer chose to go for a slightly less aggressive setup, choosing the GTS badge instead. Who knows? Perhaps this will change with the next-gen 911
, which has already left its initial testing stages behind.
Another day, another paint to sample Targa 4 GTS! This time in Emerald Green... the pics don't do it justice, this paint is so deep you could dive in. #porschebeaverton #porsche #911 #porsche911 #911targa #targa4gts #painttosample #pts911 #pts #emeraldgreen #emeraldgreenmetallic #exclusivemanufaktur #flagshipdealer #sportscar #flatsix #pnw #pnwonderland #beaverton #portland #pdx
A post shared by @porschebeaverton on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:10pm PST