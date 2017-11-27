autoevolution
 

750 HP Audi TT RS Humiliates Audi R8 V10 Plus In a Drag Race

27 Nov 2017
Remember the days when naysayers still labeled the Audi TT as an over-glorified Volkswagen Golf simply because the two share a modular platform? Fortunately, such times are now behind us and the RS incarnation of the TT was one of the strongest reasons for the rock solid reputation the compact sportscar has earned.
The third-generation TT RS, with its five-cylinder turbocharged engine, has taken the TT badge to a whole new level, but we're here to discuss the second incarnation of the go-fast machine.

You see, given the hefty performance boost delivered by the new model, the now-retired TT RS has become more affordable. This has obviously boosted the aftermarket appeal of the second-gen model and we're here to deliver the freshest example of this.

The second-generation Audi TT RS we have here has seen its turbo-five pushed to double the factory output, with the powerplant having been dialed all the way to 750 hp.

And what better way to test the might of such a tuner ride if not drag racing against an R8 V10 Plus? Case in point with the straight-line battle we have in the piece of footage below.

The battle took place on an airfield in Germany, seeing the two Ingolstadt bombs going for a rolling start (the hostilities kicked off at around 31 mph/50 km/h).

The R8 V10 Plus we're looking at comes in factory stock condition, which means its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 heart delivers 610 horses.

We're talking about a half-mile battle and the clip allows you to see the velocity numbers delivered by the two Audis.

As with any drag race, there's also a decibel part to this adventure. And when it comes to the aural treats being delivered here, the winner is clear, so you'd better turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button.

