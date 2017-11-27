750 HP Audi TT RS Humiliates Audi R8 V10 Plus In a Drag Race

Remember the days when naysayers still labeled the Audi TT as an over-glorified Volkswagen Golf simply because the two share a modular platform? Fortunately, such times are now behind us and the RS incarnation of the TT was one of the strongest reasons for the rock solid reputation the compact sportscar has earned.

You see, given the hefty performance boost delivered by the new model, the now-retired TT RS has become more affordable. This has obviously boosted the aftermarket appeal of the second-gen model and we're here to deliver the freshest example of this.



The second-generation



And what better way to test the might of such a tuner ride if not drag racing against an R8 V10 Plus? Case in point with the straight-line battle we have in the piece of footage below.



The battle took place on an airfield in Germany, seeing the two Ingolstadt bombs going for a rolling start (the hostilities kicked off at around 31 mph/50 km/h).



The



We're talking about a half-mile battle and the clip allows you to see the velocity numbers delivered by the two Audis.



As with any drag race, there's also a decibel part to this adventure. And when it comes to the aural treats being delivered here, the winner is clear, so you'd better turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button.



