autoevolution
 

Airfield Assault: Audi S8 Plus Drag Races Tuned Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

22 Nov 2017, 15:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A clash of lavish titans - this is how one might describe the drag race we're here to show you. This straight-line battle sees an Audi S8 Plus belonging to the outgoing generation, which dukes it out with an ex-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
4 photos
Audi S8 Plus Drag Races Mercedes-Benz S63 AMGAudi S8 Plus Drag Races Mercedes-Benz S63 AMGAudi S8 Plus Drag Races Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG
Now, before anybody points out that the 605 hp Ingolstadt animal we have here can easily outgun the W221 S-Class, we need to talk about the aftermarket trip of the luxury sedan.

The Affalterbach behemoth has been gifted with an ECU remap and the thing now delivers around 625 hp.

The two lavish sedans got together on an airfield in Sweden, which means the drivers enjoyed all the space they needed in their quest to see which of their luxobarges was quicker.

A standing start would offer the S8 Plus a clear advantage, since the Audi obviously comes in all-paw form, while the Merc only sends its power to the rear wheels. Nevertheless, the sprinting competition we have here saw the machines going for a rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).

We'll mention that the shenanigans awaiting you behind the "play" button at the bottom of the page was caught on camera from inside the S8 Plus.

And since the kind of drag race we have here isn't all that usual, you might want to know more about the drivers who decided to engage in such activities.

Well, the clip below also includes brief interviews with both drivers. Nevertheless, Borat fans might find a part of the atmosphere familiar, especially if we're talking about how the conversation with the owner of the 2017 Audi S8 Plus started - you've been warned.

Fortunately, once the owner chat part is left behind, the video delivers a delicious revving salute, which sees most of the cars taking part in the said adventure showcasing their aural abilities.

Audi S8 plus Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG drag racing luxury
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
LINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactAll car models  