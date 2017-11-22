Airfield Assault: Audi S8 Plus Drag Races Tuned Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

ECU

Now, before anybody points out that the 605 hp Ingolstadt animal we have here can easily outgun the W221 S-Class, we need to talk about the aftermarket trip of the luxury sedan.The Affalterbach behemoth has been gifted with anremap and the thing now delivers around 625 hp.The two lavish sedans got together on an airfield in Sweden, which means the drivers enjoyed all the space they needed in their quest to see which of their luxobarges was quicker.A standing start would offer the S8 Plus a clear advantage, since the Audi obviously comes in all-paw form, while the Merc only sends its power to the rear wheels. Nevertheless, the sprinting competition we have here saw the machines going for a rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).We'll mention that the shenanigans awaiting you behind the "play" button at the bottom of the page was caught on camera from inside the S8 Plus.And since the kind of drag race we have here isn't all that usual, you might want to know more about the drivers who decided to engage in such activities.Well, the clip below also includes brief interviews with both drivers. Nevertheless, Borat fans might find a part of the atmosphere familiar, especially if we're talking about how the conversation with the owner of the 2017 Audi S8 Plus started - you've been warned.Fortunately, once the owner chat part is left behind, the video delivers a delicious revving salute, which sees most of the cars taking part in the said adventure showcasing their aural abilities.