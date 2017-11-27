autoevolution
 

McLaren 570S vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 1/2-Mile Drag Race Gets Brutal

Given how different the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the McLaren 570S are, one could take a while until figuring out a performance number that sits at the same level for both go-fast machines.
However, if we look at the power-to-weight ration of the supercar and the muscle car, we'll notice that the Macca and the snake sit at 2.7 kilograms per hp.

Nevertheless, if we look at the torque figures of the two V8 monsters, we'll notice that the 855 Nm (lb-ft) delivered by the supercharged 6.4-liter V8 of the Blue Oval machine easily outguns the 600 Nm (lb-ft) generated by the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 that occupies the middle section of the Brit.

The 671 hp slab of America and the 570 hp Woking animal might share the detail mentioned above, but if we look at the quarter-mile times of the two, we notice that the supercar is much better at making use of its powaaah.

To be more precise, while the Ford needs 11.6 seconds to cover the 1,320 feet sprint, the McLaren will complete the said task in 10.4 seconds.

Nevertheless, the battle we're here to show you isn't a quarter-mile stunt, but a half-mile adventure. The two velocity heroes mentioned above got together on an airfield, with the only care of the guys behind the wheel being to weld the throttle.

To ensure that the conclusion of the fight is relevant, the two engaged in both standing and rolling start races.

Fortunately, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the confrontation, allows us to check out the mph values for both speed beasts. And we can mention that we're dealing with the kind of battle that will keep you on your toes from start to finish.

As for the aural side of the battle, you don't need to be an experienced aficionado to figure out the winner of this battle.

