autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Has Makeshift Fuel Filler Door

27 Nov 2017, 11:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar Land Rover is going through changes as the British automaker plans to electrify its lineup in 2020, from the E-Pace to the Range Rover. The pictured Discovery Sport-based prototype, however, doesn’t reveal anything of interest about what it hides under the badge-less bodywork.
10 photos
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype (not confirmed)
Looking up the license plate with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency doesn’t return any convincing result, but there’s no denying Land Rover is up to something. The first clue comes in the form of the fuel filler door, which resembles that found on the 2019 Range Rover Evoque mule. The second giveaway is the twin-exhaust system on the left side of the vehicle, which differs from the production Discovery Sport and Evoque.

Up front, it’s impossible to tell if there’s a radiator hiding behind the grille. The exhaust pipes, however, confirm the presence of internal combustion. “But could it be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid?” There’s no electrical hazard sticker grafted onto the windows or body, which means this prototype isn’t a test bed for next-generation powertrain solutions.

“Could it be a chassis development prototype?” That’s not the case considering the rear suspension is identical to the multi-link setup of the Discovery Sport, complemented by aluminum and lightweight steel struts. Given these circumstances, the mysterious prototype could be our first taste of the facelifted Discovery Sport, scheduled to go official next year.

Codenamed L550 and in production since 2014, the smallest Land Rover currently on sale will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2018. Essentially a smaller interpretation of the plug-in powertrain introduced by the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the Discovery Sport PHEV will share its oily bits with the Range Rover P400e. To this effect, brace yourself for a 1.5-liter three-cylinder connected to an integrated starter generator/electric motor. The lithium-ion battery pack will be juiced up by a 48V electrical system.
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport prototype land rover discovery sport spyshots land rover SUV
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  