750 HP BMW M5 vs. 625 HP Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Drag Race Gets Nerve-Wracking

28 Nov 2017, 12:06 UTC ·
by
Those of you tuned in to our drag racing tales might be familiar to the velocity behemoths we're here to show you. And that's because we've seen this BMW M5 and this Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG engaging in drag racing battles before. Nevertheless, this is the first time when the two sedans are thrown at each other.
Keep in mind that the F10-generation M5 and the W221-gen S63 we're talking about have been taken down the aftermarket path.

We'll start with the Bavarian animal, which delivers around 750 ponies and which we've seen battling all sorts of machines, from a factory stock Porsche 718 Boxster S (think: 350 hp) to an also-stock McLaren 570S (the Woking animals packs 570 ponies).

As for the previous-generation S63 AMG, the lavish sedan has been gifted with an ECU remap, which now allows it to deliver around 625 horses - here's the Affalterbach high-velocity cruiser duking it out with a closer rival, namely an Audi S8 Plus (the Ingolstadt model packs 605 hp).

Just like in the case of the sprinting battles you can find in the links above, the M5 and the S63 got together on an airfield in Sweden. The tuned super-sedans went for a rolling start, kicking off the hostilities at 50 km/h (31 mph).

We don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, but we have to mention that the drag race awaiting you behind the "play" button below is nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster.

This battle involves what could be a grip loss or a shifting issue, but we won't complain, since this is what appears to keep the battle alive from start to finish.

Alas, since the S63 served as the camera car, the aural side of this brawls is as restrained as possible - sure, the F10 M5 is anything but a screamer, but we're expecting the Bimmer to be slightly more vocal than the Benz, especially since it has artificial exhaust sounds pumped into the cabin.

