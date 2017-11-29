930 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races McLaren 720S, Instantly Regrets It

Remember when we brought
you a drag race involving a McLaren 720S and a Nissan GT-R that had been dialed to 720 hp? Given the hefty scale footprint difference between the two and the fact that the 720 hp official crank hp rating of the Woking animal is a massive understatement, Godzilla got trampled.
As promised, we returned with a meaner incarnation of the R35, one that had been dialed all the way to 813 horsepower at the wheels, hence the 930 hp crank output approximation you noticed in the title above.
In fact, you'll get to see the Nissan halo car doing its thing on the dyno in the first part of the video below. And we can say the same thing about the McLaren, which delivered an impressive 691 hp at the rear wheels. As before, the Macca is stock, which means that its crank output actually sits pretty close to 800 ponies.
Unlike last time the two supercars duked it out, the standing start was skipped. So while the pair of velocity monsters did fight on two separate occasions, both involved rolling take-offs.
Interestingly, the hefty amount of custom work that has been done to the GT-R still doesn't allow this to show the British supercar its posterior, with the said battles delivering the opposite result.
Nevertheless, this R35 does have an ace up its cylinder sleeve. You see, the Nissan GT-R
raced the McLaren 720S on low boost (think: 24 psi). And its driver will take things to 33 psi for another race.
As explained in the video that kickstarted this series (the whole thing hit YouTube earlier this week), the said twin-turbo move will push things to 33 psi. To translate this into horsepower, we're looking at 1,150 AWHP, or about 1,300 hp at the crankshaft. So we can't wait to bring you the new battle.