1,750 HP Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper ACR Street Car Pulls 205 MPH 1/2-Mile Run

And one of the specialists that push the Gen V platform (the model that was recently retired) to new heights is Calvo Motorsports. We've talked about the developer's snakes before and we are now back on the topic to discuss a Viper ACR Extreme that offers an intoxicating blend of elements.To be more precise, while this V10 animal has maintained its street car aura, the thing has been gifted with a twin-turbo package - the kit pushes the stock 8.4-liter block to no less than 1,750 hp.The list of tech goodies fitted to the car involve a dry sump system, along with a clutch that can cope with the newfound muscle of the velocity animal.Nevertheless, since we're talking about a public road-destined machine, the thing rides on 19-inch wheels, while wearing the kind of rubber that won't get you in trouble with the law.Now, there are at least two questions that need to be answered when it comes to such a monster. And it all starts with one wondering why anybody would mix the track-destined ACR Extreme incarnation of the Dodge Viper , with its overly hefty downforce, with a drag racing-destined tech package. Well, the tuner seems to follow the "why not?" philosophy.Then there are the results - how fast can this thing fly in the half-mile? As you'll find out thanks to the piece of footage below, a recent drag racing event allowed the hyperpowered Viper ACR Extreme to show that it can climb all the way to 205 mph.Oh, and the aftermarket specialist did mention it has delivered a similar build based on a non-ACR car, albeit without mentioning the exact MPH results of the stunt.