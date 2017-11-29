David vs Goliath: BMW M6 Gran Coupe Competition vs 997 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Race

If you're wondering what kind of go-fast machine could determine one to cast the 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 in the role of David, the F13 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Competition should be a fitting answer. And when the two get together for a drag race, the spectacle is guaranteed.

4 photos



The 600 hp M car and the 415 hp Porscha duked it out on an airfield, with the rear-wheel-drive coupes going for a standing start. Keep in mind that, despite the Zuffenhausen animal being considerably lighter, the Bimmer still dominates its opponent in terms of the power-to-weight ratio, since we're looking at 3.4 vs 3.7 kg/hp.



As for the torque department, the story is the same, since the twin-turbo V8 of the M6 Gran Coupe delivers 700 Nm, while the naturally aspirated flat-six of the Neunelfer packs 405 Nm.



And while the M6 Competition features a dual-clutch transmission, the



The Porsche 911 GT3 battle above is the icing on this BMW M6 Competition drag racing cake, at least as far as Porschephilles are concerned. Nevertheless, the grand tourer also battled other go-fast animals.



To be more precise, the Bimmer duked it out with a AMG C63 Wagon. And, to keep thing spicy, we haven't mentioned the full list of competitors for the said BMW.



As with any such battles, the car that crosses the finish line first isn't always the same with the one that grabs the win in the aural department. As such, we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and be the judge of the aural fights.



