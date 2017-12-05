autoevolution
Lamborghini Urus Performante Rendered as the Expected Special Edition

5 Dec 2017, 12:04 UTC ·
Now that the Urus has (re)opened a key chapter in Lamborghini's history, we need to look past the 650 hp incarnation of the SUV. Once the standard Urus, if we may call it so, ages, we could expect Lamborghini to come up with an even spicier incarnation of the high-riding model.
13 photos
2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus2019 Lamborghini Urus
While you can see the potential Urus special edition rendered here in Superveloce trim, the Performante tag or perhaps some other badge seem more likely - pixel tip to digital artist Evren Milano for this image.

The 2.2-ton scale footprint of the super-SUV is, for instance, an aspect that leaves serious room for improvement when it comes to the development of such a special.

As for a potential muscle upgrade, it's enough to check out the LM002's history to get our hopes up. You see, while the Lambo Ramo borrowed the Countach's impressive 5,167cc V12 heart, a 7.2-liter V12 marine engine was offered as an option for those who sought even more firepower.

Of course, given the monstrous output of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Urus and the expected Nurburgring SUV record of the machine, Sant'Agata Bolognese could simply introduce a mid-cycle revamp in a few years from now, skipping the extra-velocity treatment.

Until we get to find out what the Italian automotive producer plans for the Urus lineup, we'll remind you that this is not the first such rendering we brought you today.

A few hours ago, we delivered a pair of pixel stunts that portrayed the Urus as a monster truck (think: lift kit plus super-sized rubber), as well as an abstract creature that can still be recognized as a Raging Bull.

Oh, and you shouldn't expect the wave of renderings to stop here (Cabriolet, Coupe and other virtual incarnations of the SUV are expected to show up online).
Lamborghini Urus 2019 Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini rendering
