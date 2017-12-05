Lamborghini Urus Performante Rendered as the Expected Special Edition

Now that the Urus has (re)opened a key chapter in Lamborghini's history, we need to look past the 650 hp incarnation of the SUV. Once the standard Urus, if we may call it so, ages, we could expect Lamborghini to come up with an even spicier incarnation of the high-riding model.

The 2.2-ton scale footprint of the super- SUV is, for instance, an aspect that leaves serious room for improvement when it comes to the development of such a special.



As for a potential muscle upgrade, it's enough to check out the



Of course, given the monstrous output of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 animating the Urus and the expected Nurburgring SUV record of the machine, Sant'Agata Bolognese could simply introduce a mid-cycle revamp in a few years from now, skipping the extra-velocity treatment.



Until we get to find out what the Italian automotive producer plans for the Urus lineup, we'll remind you that this is not the first such rendering we brought you today.



A few hours ago, we



