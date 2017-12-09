Lamborghini Urus Spyder Render Will Give Purists a Panic Attack

Since the production incarnation of the Lamborghini Urus landed over five years after the concept, the Sant'Agata Bolognese didn't surprise anybody. However, the Spyder version of the Italian SUV might just have that effect. However, before purists get a panic attack, we have to mention that the contraption we're talking about is but a render.

Speaking of the Brit, this is as close as we'll get to a proper premium crossover with an open top for now, at least as far as factory cars are concerned.



The pixel transformation of the Urus, which was handled by Instagram label Felu Cars, goes beyond the roof, though. As with the said Rangie, we're looking at a two-door proposal here.



To ensure that the Urus Spyder doesn't even miss 1 percent of your attention, the high-riding convertible has been rendered in Blu Seiler - we've had the pleasure of feasting our eyes on this hue in the flesh and we have to mention that, as mighty as it might seem here, pictures don't do it justice.



Regardless of what we said in the intro, those of you tuned into our rendering tales probably didn't see the pixel play we have here as a surprise. And that's because we talked about a vawe of such digital transformations.



You see, it only took the world wide web around twelve hours to come up with the first Urus render, which gave us the opportunity to talk about a



