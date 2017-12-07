Lamborghini Aventador S Plants Itself into a Snow Bank, a Huracan Tries to Copy

Lots of sports cars and supercars manufacturers are now offering driving courses for their clients, and when you spend over $100,000 on a vehicle with more power than all your previous cars combined, it's a good idea to know how to manage it.

10 photos





An all-wheel-drive Lamborghini with the right tires should have no problem driving in the snow, as long as its ground clearance is enough to keep the body from beaching on top of the tiniest snow bank. Funny we should mention that, because it's precisely what happens at some point in the clip.



But not before some of the drivers attempt to widen the track by plowing the supercars (first an



Drifting in the snow may seem like a stupid way to have fun, but it's actually more than that. Most people will drift for the first time just one second before having an accident. If they knew how to predict the car's behavior and take the correct measures to regain control, that crash could be avoided. Which is why it's a very good idea to look for a deserted parking lot after the first snow and practice there in you non-Lamborghini non-supercar. Just be mindful of snow banks and people with cameras if you want to keep your dignity intact.



Every year, Porsche takes a bunch of its cars to a frozen lake in Finland and it turns it into a giant skating ring with 911s with studded tires as the skaters. It's one of the greatest experiences behind the wheel you can have, but it comes with a pretty steep price.

Lamborghini owners are probably even more inclined to spend their excessive wealth than the Porsche ones, so why should the Italian manufacturer skip the occasion? We have no idea where this Lamborghini Academia event is held, but it sure looks like the kind of setting described earlier.An all-wheel-drive Lamborghini with the right tires should have no problem driving in the snow, as long as its ground clearance is enough to keep the body from beaching on top of the tiniest snow bank. Funny we should mention that, because it's precisely what happens at some point in the clip.But not before some of the drivers attempt to widen the track by plowing the supercars (first an Aventador S , then the smaller Huracan ) straight into the pile of snow gathered on its side. Luckily, it was fresh enough to keep the Raging Bull from getting an ugly scar, but it's still a pretty cringe-worthy moment.Drifting in the snow may seem like a stupid way to have fun, but it's actually more than that. Most people will drift for the first time just one second before having an accident. If they knew how to predict the car's behavior and take the correct measures to regain control, that crash could be avoided. Which is why it's a very good idea to look for a deserted parking lot after the first snow and practice there in you non-Lamborghini non-supercar. Just be mindful of snow banks and people with cameras if you want to keep your dignity intact.