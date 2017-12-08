Lamborghini Urus Police Car Looks Really Threatening

Besides giving a Huracan to the Pope, Lamborghini also likes to supply the Italia Polizia with supercars occasionally. So in a way, they are the original Dubai Police.

For now, there's no Urus police car. But let's take a step back and admire this rendering made by SUV with a twin-turbo V8 engine, and an Audi-derived chassis wrapped up in the livery of the Italian police.



Besides the white and blue paint, the Urus also sports a discreet light bar at the top and four accessory lights in the front grille. The Tricolore stripes remind of the special livery on



Back about half a century, when Lamborghini was a plucky young company, SUVs weren't really a thing. Nobody had any idea what a rapper was, and basketball players didn't have millions of Instagram followers.



In the last decade, car buyer preferences began to gravitate towards these luxury high-riders, which became ever more expensive. The Urus is just the latest in a long list of company firsts that includes the Maserati Levante and the Bentley Bentayga. How long before there's a Ferrari as well?



If Lamborghini didn't build the Urus, somebody else would have. By next year, this SUV is expected to represent about 3,500 sales or half of all the Lamborghinis made. That's a massive chunk of money, not including all the merchandise associated.



