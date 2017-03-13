autoevolution
Lamborghini CEO Says Urus Isn't a Necessity For The Brand

 
SUVs are regarded as a necessity for most automakers, and those that do not offer one risk missing out on market share.
At the end of the day, almost all volume brands have launched an SUV if they had not previously offered one, and the craze for this body style has led to the creation of new segments in the car industry.

Some of those seem crazy when the first model is launched, but they begin to make sense once you see just how many cars the brands that are involved manage to sell.

The announcement of Lamborghini’s first SUV, a model called Urus, was first believed to be a necessity for the Italian brand. People naturally thought that Lamborghini had decided to enter the exotic SUV segment, and that refraining from that decision could financially affect the Italian automaker.

Even with the Volkswagen Group and Audi behind it, Lamborghini still has to be profitable, and the company was probably already exploring various expansion directions.

With that in mind, the Australians at Car Advice managed to have a chat with Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Lamborghini and the former team principal for Ferrari’s F1 team.

When asked if the Urus was a “do-or-die” model for the brand, Domenicali stated that it was not the case at all. Instead, Lamborghini has decided to offer its unique style of product for the customers that desired something like that in this segment. At the moment, you cannot find a luxury performance SUV, but the world’s most expensive SUV, the Bentley Bentayga, is not a slouch.

However, Lamborghini’s Urus will take the SUV segment to a new level when performance is concerned. Evidently, it will not be affordable, but that does not stop Lamborghini from expecting it to double the brand’s sales results. The latter will bring financial stability to Lamborghini, which is entirely different from survival.
