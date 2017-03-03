Lamborghini Urus Hybrid Could Borrow Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's 680 HP

The world is now preparing to receive its most menacing SUV to date, with the Lamborghini Urus being in the final phase of its development. The high-riding Sant'Agata Bolognese machine will debut in suck-squeeze-bang-blow form, but with plug-in hybrid incarnation is almost certain, we could expect the latter to borrow the 680 HP gas-electric setup of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.





Until we get more info on the topic, we've brought along a Urus render that uses the most recent spyshots as a starting point - the terrain-taming Raging Bull was



The pixel play, which comes from digital art label Peisert Design, mixed the lines we've seen on the spied prototype with features from the Urus concept. You can see the process that led to this image in the two pieces of footage below, with this also serving as piece of Photoshop tuition for those willing to play with 1s and 0s.



The Lambo SUV will probably skip the Geneva Motor Show and we might have to wait until the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September to meet the practical beast.



Rumor has it that the first units of the Urus are set to roll off the production line in Sant'Agata Bolognese in April. We are, however, talking about pre-production models. Speaking of which, we'll have to wait and see what annual production target the Italian automaker sets for the Urus. As a hint, we'll mention that the Italian factory currently gives birth to 3,500





