Lamborghini Urus Leans Hard in Nurburgring Tests, Looks Like It's Crashing

Considering Lamborghini
will sell more Urus SUVs than anything else, we're about to witness the biggest brand dilution in the history of Italian cars.
While every Middle Eastern sheik and his cheetah want a crossover made by a supercar company, McLaren and Ferrari didn't do a cash grab. But with the help of an Audi platform, Lamborghini is putting the Urus into production soon.
Lamborghini was very public about the Urus being cut from a different cloth to the record-breaking Huracan Performante. However, we at least expected it not to embarrass itself on the biggest stage for speed in Europe, the Nurburgring track.
While you can't defy the laws of physics, the Italians have taught us they can be bent. With four-wheel steering and carbon technology, Ferrari has made four-seat supercars. But it seems not even Audi's deep parts bin could save the Urus.
It's supposed to be based on the same platform as the Bentley Bentayga
and the SQ7
. And that means it has access to the 48-volt electric system and electromechanical active body roll stabilization.
But here, we see none of that. The lean is so extreme that the suspension on the left front wheels is bottomed out and the right rear one is about to come off the ground. Maybe they just want to see how it drives without dampers or if tackling the Nurburgring in comfort mode will make people puke.
This is also the first time a Lamborghini exhibits nose-heavy tendencies, as its engine is in the wrong place for a supercar. A twin-turbo V8
and its accompanying automatic gearbox are sitting right over the front axle of the car.
And while we're on the subject of things that are wrong, have you ever seen the suspension arms and muffler of a Lamborghini just by standing next to it? They can cover it in carbon fiber and ask half a million dollars, but the Urus is nothing more than a giant hatchback with pedestrian detection, unworthy of its badge.