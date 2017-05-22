Lamborghini Decides To Build Paint Shop For The Urus, Expectations Are High

Lamborghini
has invested a considerable but undisclosed amount in the development of the Urus
, its first modern-era SUV after the LM002.
The investments must be protected as well as possible, so the Italians have figured out that they will need a new paint shop, which will cater for the increased demand generated by the all-new product from the Italian brand. The building will cover over 10,000 square meters, and it is supposed to be operational by the end of next year.
With the new facility, Lamborghini will have to hire up to 200 people to handle the maximum capacity of the factory, which will be able to paint more cars than ever before
.
It is possible to paint other vehicles in the establishment that will be inaugurated with the Urus, but the makers of the Gallardo
have not announced anything in that direction.
The Urus
also created about 500 jobs on its own, as the Sant’Agata automaker had to hire skilled specialists to oversee the machines on the production line, along with taking care of vital parts of the assembly process.
Just like many other exotic automakers, Lamborghini tries to focus on craftsmanship wherever possible, but does not stay clear of robotic assistance where its presence is necessary to build better cars, or to eliminate any possibilities of mistakes.
Even volume automakers work with similar ideas in their plants, and they work out just fine for the clients of those automobiles, all thanks to improved materials, designs, and technologies embedded in modern vehicles.
However, what is not standard about Lamborghini is the introduction of a customization process within the paint shop, which will bring increased revenue without massive hikes in costs for the company.
After the completion of the new paint shop, Lamborghini’s site in Italy will grow to more than 160,000 square meters of covered area, out of which 150,000 sqm represent the production site.