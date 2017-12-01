autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Burns Rubber on the Nurburgring Ahead of Launch

1 Dec 2017, 10:45 UTC
by
While a big portion of the automotive industry is enjoying the Californian sun right now at the Los Angeles Auto Show - Mercedes-Benz included, having just launched the new CLS-Class - the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 is also basking in a much more unlikely sun as it's blasting down the Nordschleife track on a cold November day in Germany.
13 photos
The performance SUV has been with us for quite some time now, but it seems like the closer it gets to its official unveiling, the more camouflage Mercedes-AMG is putting on the test vehicle. We've previously seen the GLE 63's Panamericana grille in almost its entire glory, but here it is mostly taped, as is the lower part of the front bumper.

In fact, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 leaves very little to be seen, but then again it wasn't there to impress the photographers, but test its performance on the world's most demanding track. And judging by the tilt angles in some of the pictures, it looks like the test drivers weren't holding back.

The AMG-powered GLE is going to use the same new platform as its standard cousin which Mercedes baptized MHA - Modular High Architecture. We don't really know what that means since right now since it'll be the first vehicle to use it (with the GLS-Class to follow), but we do know it's going to be a complete departure from the current model, and that's good.

Power-wise, there's no surprise. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is making a reappearance and will probably have the same output as in the AMG version of the E-Class. That means 571 hp for the base GLE 63 and 612 for the S model. Well, "base" might not be the correct way to describe it as the new GLE should get an entry-level AMG version wearing the "50" monicker that uses a straight-six engine with possibly 435 hp.

Four-wheel-drive comes standard and will help the new GLE 63 S reach 60 mph in under four seconds. The nine-speed automatic transmission will play a hand in that as well, making sure the gear changes are smooth and lightning-quick.

The interior should be instantly familiar to those who've spent some time inside a modern Mercedes-Benz model. The floating center display is gone, replaced by that dual-screen setup used on the S-Class for the first time. Apart from that, expect the usual AMG details like aluminum trim and sporty leather stitching.

Though it seems ready, the AMG version of the all-new GLE will be launched a few months after the initial release. The standard SUV should break cover early next year, either in Detroit or Geneva, with the Affalterbach model to follow later the same year.
