2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS C257 Gets a Polarizing Rear End Instead of a Name Change

More on this:

1 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Official Photos Leaked, Won't Blow You Away

2 This is How The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Will Look, Mostly

3 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Interior Combines Beauty And Technology

4 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Replacement Spotted While Testing, Lost Some of Its Camo

5 Mercedes-Benz Reveals CLS Final Edition, A Send-Off of The Current Generation