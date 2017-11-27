ECU Tuned 600+ HP S63 AMG Vs. G63 AMG Is a Case of Reeling in

The Mercedes-Benz
G-Class has the aerodynamic coefficient of a brick, so whenever it tries to go fast, there's a tremendous struggle going on between the SUV and the tons of air it needs to move aside to go forward and gain some speed.
5 photos
That didn't keep Mercedes from letting its performance arm from Affalterbach have its way with the off-roader, going as far as installing a V12 engine in the G65 model. However, that was a luxo-mobile that you wouldn't really see anywhere else outside Dubai and hip-hop music videos, but the slightly more sensible V8-powered G63 is a pretty common sight.
The AMG
treatment didn't do much about the way air flowed over its boxy body, but it did at least provide it with more power and a better transmission, which was enough to boost its performance. But it didn't make it a drag racing monster one bit.
Luckily for the G63
, its opponent today is an almost equally unfit vehicle to be taking part in this type of activities. Like the SUV
, this one also stems from the AMG stables, but it doesn't share its off-road capabilities. Instead, it focuses on luxury and pampering its passengers by offering the most comfortable ride possible.
It's the S-Class
limousine fitted with the same turbocharged V8 engine. The bad news for the G63 is that the one under the S63's hood had received a bit of ECU
tuning bringing its power output to over 600 hp. So the limousine isn't just slimmer, but also more powerful.
So does the SUV stand a chance? Well, it was definitely handed a lifeline by the S63 driver when the latter failed to take off for at least a second, giving the G63 a considerable headstart. It wouldn't prove decisive, though, as the prev-gen S-Class AMG is comfortably able to catch up and win the contest. Not that there was ever actually one.