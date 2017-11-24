2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Looks like a 400+ HP Car

Mercedes-Benz has just released a set of comprehensive images with the interior of the new A-Class compact hatchback, and it looks better than we would have anticipated.

The second generation after that complete rethinking of the A-Class is shaping up to be a serious contender in the premium compact hatch market, though judging by the way it structured the cabin design, it looks like Mercedes-Benz is betting on most people going for the more expensive trim versions, which might not be the case. After all, the A-Class is the entry point in the Mercedes lineup, and some customers are going to stretch their finances a little just to gain access to the family.That won't be a problem for the new Mercedes-AMG A45 which is not the kind of car you buy out of need, but passion. It's been one of the hot hatches of reference lately alongside the Audi RS3, and the BMW M135i. But it was the Ingolstadt model that gave the A45 the most headaches as it stole its thunder not once, but twice.The Audi trumped the's power when the new model was launched, and then once more after the facelift which brought the RS3 400 hp. Not because it actually needs it but more as a show of force, the new A45 should get more than that, showing once more that the real winner out of this manufacturer battle is the end customer.To obtain that kind of power and the performance to go with it, Mercedes-AMG is going to use a 48V mild hybrid system that should also help prolong the time between fuel pump stops. After seeing the new A45 on the Nurburgring, this clip shows it cruising smoothly on a public road, presenting another face of the model: that of the daily driver.However, the exterior design will make it difficult for the new compact AMG to blend in with the working class crowd. The prototype has a wrap like a Pollock painting hiding its lines, but the bulge up front is clearly covering a Panamericana grille. That should give the A45 a wider, more aggressive stance which seems to be mimicked at the back by the air diffuser and the quad exhaust tips.With the interior out in the open and the exterior hard to get wrong considering what the current generation looks like and what we could make out based on the prototype so far, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 looks like it's going to be the complete package. Your move, Audi . Alright, BMW too.