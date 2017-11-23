autoevolution
 

Widebody Mercedes-AMG GT RS by Starke USA Almost Has a Gulf Livery

The light blue and orange Gulf Racing livery was first made famous by a Ford GT40 in 1966 owned by Grady Davis, vice president of Gulf Oil at the time. Since then, these two colors have become the go-to solution for everyone who wants to make a modern car feel a bit vintage.
Why would anyone want that? Well, the first good reason would be to bestow some of the racing prowess associated with the Gulf Racing color scheme and logo upon new models that have not had the time to build up a trophy cabinet of their own. The second is because it just looks so damn good.

You could be a troll and wrap your Toyota Corolla (or any other mundane daily driver you can think of) in a Gulf Racing-themed film, but most of the times, it is used on cars that have at least some connection with the racing world. That makes the Mercedes-AMG GT S a very good starting point.

Starke USA calls it an "RS," but don't let that fool you: it's their product, so they could have just as well called it a GT-R - that wouldn't have made it a Nissan. The base car is still an AMG GT S, but the modifications applied sure warrant the use of a new name.

After the livery - which, by the way, misses the Gulf logo, so it's not actually what it seems (yet?) - the widebody kit is the first that catches the eye. The GT S is more aggressive than ever, and the look suits it.

The conversion uses lots of carbon fiber parts - bumpers, side skirts, panels, fenders, rear diffuser, spoiler, and even the 20-inch wheels are partially made of the light stuff. The result is a vehicle that not only looks fast, but can also drive in the same manner. That's despite Starke USA leaving the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine untouched.

All in all, Starke's package will probably not make the Mercedes-AMG GT S a better car, but it will definitely transform it into a head-turner. And for some people, that's all that matters.

