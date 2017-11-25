2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door and 2019 A45 Prototypes Share New Tailpipe Design

With Mercedes-AMG now being stronger than ever, Affalterbach's prototype testing activities have obviously intensified and there's one aspect that has caught our eye in particular. We're talking about the new tailpipe design of the prototypes.

6 photos AMG A45, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, as well as the expected Affalterbach-touched incarnation of the third-generation CLS.



We'll start by talking about the last, since this is expected to lose its V8 power. Since the three-pointed star is introducing the four-door sibling of the GT supercar, the



The latest rumors on the matter talk about the range-topping CLS dropping the current "63" badge in favor of the "53" label. Thus, the newcomer is expected to be animated by a 3.0-liter inline-six packing an electric supercharger and a turbocharger. The mill, which we've already met on the S450, produces 367 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist and should deliver a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint of five seconds flat.



As for the



Last, but certainly not least, the



After all, it's only fitting for the "entry-level" Mercedes-AMG model to pack about half the power of the mightiest machine crafted by the Affalterbach specialist.



