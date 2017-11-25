autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door and 2019 A45 Prototypes Share New Tailpipe Design

25 Nov 2017, 12:50 UTC ·
by
With Mercedes-AMG now being stronger than ever, Affalterbach's prototype testing activities have obviously intensified and there's one aspect that has caught our eye in particular. We're talking about the new tailpipe design of the prototypes.
And, thanks to the spy footage compilation at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the quad layout of the said prototypes. The clip involves the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, as well as the expected Affalterbach-touched incarnation of the third-generation CLS.

We'll start by talking about the last, since this is expected to lose its V8 power. Since the three-pointed star is introducing the four-door sibling of the GT supercar, the 2019 CLS will probably stick to four- and six-cylinder mills.

The latest rumors on the matter talk about the range-topping CLS dropping the current "63" badge in favor of the "53" label. Thus, the newcomer is expected to be animated by a 3.0-liter inline-six packing an electric supercharger and a turbocharger. The mill, which we've already met on the S450, produces 367 hp and 369 lb-ft of twist and should deliver a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint of five seconds flat.

As for the 2019 GT Four-Door, this is believed to have been developed by Mercedes-AMG, albeit using a Mercedes-Benz platform. Thus, we should be offered a line-up kicking off with a model packing around 600 hp. And while this will be animated by Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, you can also expect a range-topping hybrid producing about 800 hp - keep in mind that the concept previewing the car used such an electric-gas setup to offer 816 hp.

Last, but certainly not least, the 2019 A45 is expected to become the kind of the hot hatch system, not least thanks to an output of over 400 ponies. That muscle should come from a two-liter turbo working with a small electric motor and a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.

After all, it's only fitting for the "entry-level" Mercedes-AMG model to pack about half the power of the mightiest machine crafted by the Affalterbach specialist.

