autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Prototype Has Gigantic Oval Tailpipes

24 Oct 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When it was first launched, the Mercedes-AMG A45 nameplate shook the very fabric of what hot hatches were made from.
12 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG 45 prototype
Its 360 horsepower four-cylinder was first beaten by the 367 horsepower inline-five in the Audi RS3 8V. The 381 horsepower of its facelifted version was then trounced by the 400 HP oomph of the revamped RS3 in 2017.

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has already been quoted as saying that the second generation of the A45 will once again become the king of hot-hatches, meaning that we should expect quite a bit over 400 horsepower in the 2019 model.

Our spy photographers recently caught a camouflaged pre-production prototype of the car near the Mercedes-AMG compound situated near the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Unlike previous prototypes, this one has a couple of extra details that seem a bit out of place on a modern AMG model, especially one that has a turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood. As most of you probably know, Mercedes-AMG has been all about trapezoidal exhaust tips on pretty much all of its models.

The only two cars that still feature round or oval exhaust tips are the Mercedes-AMG G63 and the recently discontinued G65. It's not yet clear if this A45 prototype has production tailpipes or not, but they sure like it.

Either way, what is known for sure so far is that the 2019 A45 will use a 48-volt electrical system for both fuel economy and extra low-end oomph thanks to a 15-20 horsepower electrical motor glued directly to the ICE.

Once again, the powerplant will be co-developed with the F1 specialists at Mercedes-Benz High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, who are in charge of the winningest Formula 1 car in recent history.

Sadly, the FWD-based all-wheel-drive system won't get a GKN Driveline rear, like the drifty Ford Focus RS, but the addition of a limited slip differential should definitely make the car happier in the corners at full throttle.

A 9-speed dual-clutch transmission will replace the current 7-speed, which should improve acceleration, while the suspension will finally be electronically controlled.
2019 mercedes-amg a45 a45 A-Class Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz spyshots Mercedes-AMG A45
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  